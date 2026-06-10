NLA staff give management 14 days to resolve grievances or face strike

NLA Director-General, Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Salam.

The Labour Union of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has threatened to embark on industrial action if management fails to address a range of operational and staff welfare concerns within the next 14 days.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, June 10, the union cited several challenges affecting the Authority, including obsolete Point of Sale (POS) terminals, deteriorating office and residential facilities, alleged arbitrary recruitment practices and the use of unsafe vehicles for operational activities. According to the union, these issues continue to affect productivity and staff morale.

The workers also expressed concern over the increasing activities of illegal lottery operators, which they say are eroding the NLA’s market share and putting jobs at risk.

Other concerns raised include delays in the payment of lottery winnings and allegations that management outsourced the maintenance and development of key payment-processing software to a dismissed former employee without adhering to established procurement procedures.

Speaking to Citi FM, Local Union Chairman Eric Tamakloe said the union had formally petitioned management, copied the NLA Board and departmental heads, and subsequently presented its concerns to the National Labour Commission.

He warned that workers would be compelled to take further action if the issues remain unresolved.

“We have given notice of our intention. If the issues we have detailed in our petition to management are not addressed, we will advise ourselves,” he stated, adding that matters relating to salary negotiations, promotions, the Scheme of Service and a proposed staff health insurance scheme also require urgent attention.

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