Bono East’s first Islamic SHS, ASWAJ, officially inaugurated in Techiman

It was a moment of historic significance in the Bono East Region as the ASWAJ Islamic Senior High School, the first-ever Islamic secondary institution in the area, was officially inaugurated in a colorful ceremony held at the school premises in Techiman.

The event, which came two years after the school quietly began operations, marked a pivotal moment for faith-based education in the region, drawing key members of the Ahlussunna Wal Jama'a (ASWAJ) community from across the country, alongside traditional rulers, educators, and government officials.

The Techiman Traditional Council, led by the Dabenhene and Kentenhene, Oheneba Nana Owusu Antwi Boasiako II, lent royal prestige to the ceremony, underscoring the community's overwhelming support for the institution.

The presence of Nananom signaled a strong partnership between traditional authority and educational development in the area.

Speaking at the event, Oheneba Nana Owusu Antwi Boasiako II expressed profound joy at the establishment of the school, noting that it would significantly contribute to the advancement of education in Techiman and the broader Bono East Region.

"It is a dream come true for this community. We believe this school will not only produce academically sound students but also morally upright citizens who will contribute meaningfully to national development," the chief remarked.

The special guest of honour, Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad, First Deputy National Imam of Ahlussunna Wal Jama'a, delivered a stirring address, emphasizing the centrality of education in Islamic teachings.

"Islam does not separate faith from knowledge. The pursuit of education is a duty upon every Muslim, and this institution stands as a living testament to that principle," Sheikh Mohammad Kamil Mohammad told the gathering.

He commended the ASWAJ community for their foresight and dedication in establishing the school, urging parents and guardians to take full advantage of the opportunity to provide their wards with quality secondary education rooted in Islamic values.

In a passionate address, Dr. Awal Mohammed, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Standards Authority in Charge of Operations and a prominent member of the ASWAJ community, admonished the Muslim community to embrace education as a means of eradicating hooliganism and other negative social vices.

"Education is the most powerful weapon we can give our youth. It is through knowledge that we will defeat ignorance, thuggery, and all forms of social deviance," Dr. Awal Mohammed stated.

He called on Muslim parents to prioritize the formal education of their children, stressing that the ASWAJ Islamic SHS provides a unique environment where Islamic values and academic excellence are seamlessly integrated.

The Headmaster of the school, Issah Bahesi Sumaila, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to discipline, describing it as the cornerstone upon which the school is built.

"We are anchored on discipline. The authorities of this school will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our students are moulded into responsible and God-fearing individuals," he declared.

However, Mr. Sumaila did not shy away from highlighting the challenges confronting the young institution. In a candid appeal to government and stakeholders, he cited critical infrastructure deficits and feeding issues as major obstacles that require urgent attention.

"We have a dedicated team and eager students, but we cannot achieve our full potential without proper infrastructure and sustainable feeding programmes. We appeal to the government and all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to our aid," the headmaster pleaded.

He expressed optimism that with the necessary support, the school would be able to provide an enabling environment for students to excel academically and morally.

The inauguration of the ASWAJ Islamic Senior High School marks a significant milestone in the educational landscape of the Bono East Region. As the region's first Islamic secondary institution, the school is poised to serve as a beacon of holistic education, combining rigorous academic training with deep-rooted Islamic principles.

The ceremony, which was attended by a cross-section of the community, including parents, students, and well-wishers, ended on a high note with prayers for the school's growth and success.

For the ASWAJ community, the official inauguration is not the end of a journey but the beginning of a new chapter—one that holds the promise of producing a generation of young Muslims equipped with both knowledge and faith to contribute to national development.

About ASWAJ Islamic Senior High School

ASWAJ Islamic Senior High School is the first Islamic Senior High School in the Bono East Region. Established under the auspices of the Ahlussunna Wal Jama'a community, the school is committed to providing quality secondary education rooted in Islamic values, with a focus on discipline, academic excellence, and moral uprightness

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