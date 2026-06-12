GNFS contains fire at Techiman GRIDCo station

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has prevented a potentially devastating fire from spreading at the GRIDCo Power Station in Techiman after one of the facility's capacitor banks caught fire in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to the Bono East Regional Public Relations Office of the GNFS, a distress call was received at the Techiman Fire Station at 5:22 a.m. on June 9, 2026, reporting an electrical fire at the power station located in the Techiman Municipality.
A six-member firefighting crew, led by Assistant Station Officer (AstnO) Oppong Kyekyeku, was immediately dispatched to the scene.
The team arrived five minutes later, at 5:27 a.m., and observed that one capacitor bank had already been engulfed in flames.
After conducting an assessment of the situation and implementing the necessary safety measures, the firefighters began efforts to contain the blaze using fire extinguishers installed at the facility.
The swift intervention by the crew brought the fire under control by 5:35 a.m., preventing it from spreading to other critical installations within the power station.
The fire was completely extinguished at 5:45 a.m.
The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.
No casualties were reported.
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