GNFS contains mechanic shop fire on S.D.A road in Ho

Audio By Carbonatix
Firefighters from the Ho Regional Headquarters Sub-Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully contained a fire outbreak at a mechanic shop on S.D.A. Road on Tuesday, August 4, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby properties.
The Service said it received a distress call at 11:27 a.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of a firefighting crew led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Dennis Tay.
Upon arrival, the crew swiftly brought the fire under control and extinguished the flames, averting what could have been a major disaster. Their timely intervention prevented the blaze from spreading to a nearby fertiliser storage warehouse and adjoining properties.
The fire destroyed one unregistered Mercedes-Benz vehicle and 13 car doors. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.
Preliminary investigations by the GNFS indicate that the fire was likely caused by uncontrolled burning.
The Ghana National Fire Service has therefore urged the public to avoid uncontrolled burning and to strictly observe fire safety measures to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks and protect lives and property.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year to save local currency, IMF says
3 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
8 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
13 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
15 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
15 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
20 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
30 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
37 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
45 minutes
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
48 minutes
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
54 minutes
-
Health Ministry reveals strategy to clear backlog of over 107,000 unemployed nurses in Ghana
1 hour
-
AJ Poundz receives prize for winning ‘Best Dressed’ at 2025 Guinness Ghana DJ Awards
1 hour
-
Ghana inaugurates UNESCO Commission General Assembly to strengthen global engagement
1 hour
-
August 6 demo date was not deliberate; NDC should stop politicising helicopter crash anniversary – Nana B
1 hour