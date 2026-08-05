GNFS contains mechanic shop fire on S.D.A road in Ho

Firefighters from the Ho Regional Headquarters Sub-Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) successfully contained a fire outbreak at a mechanic shop on S.D.A. Road on Tuesday, August 4, preventing the blaze from spreading to nearby properties.

The Service said it received a distress call at 11:27 a.m., prompting the immediate dispatch of a firefighting crew led by Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Dennis Tay.

Upon arrival, the crew swiftly brought the fire under control and extinguished the flames, averting what could have been a major disaster. Their timely intervention prevented the blaze from spreading to a nearby fertiliser storage warehouse and adjoining properties.

The fire destroyed one unregistered Mercedes-Benz vehicle and 13 car doors. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Preliminary investigations by the GNFS indicate that the fire was likely caused by uncontrolled burning.

The Ghana National Fire Service has therefore urged the public to avoid uncontrolled burning and to strictly observe fire safety measures to reduce the risk of fire outbreaks and protect lives and property.

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