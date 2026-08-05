All our passengers survived – STC on Accra–Kumasi highway crash

Audio By Carbonatix
Intercity STC Coaches Limited has dismissed widespread reports that dozens of passengers died in the fiery road crash involving one of its buses on the Accra–Kumasi highway, insisting that every passenger and crew member on board survived the incident, which occurred at the Birimso Bridge on the N6 Highway in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region.
The clarification follows the circulation of a widely shared video in which the driver of the bus claimed that only about 10 of the 31 passengers on board had escaped the blaze, with the remainder allegedly trapped and burnt to death.
In the video, recorded shortly after the accident, the visibly distressed driver recounted the events, saying: "We were about 31 people on the bus. The number of people we were able to get out was about 10, and the rest got burnt."
The remarks quickly fuelled reports on social media and across several news platforms that the crash had resulted in significant loss of life.
However, in a public notice issued by management, Intercity STC described the driver's reported account as inaccurate and said it did not reflect the actual outcome of the incident.
"Following the incident, some inaccurate information was circulated through an interview attributed to the driver, suggesting that only ten (10) passengers survived the accident. Intercity STC wishes to state categorically that this information is false and does not reflect the actual situation," the company said.
STC further confirmed that all passengers and crew members aboard the bus survived the crash.
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"We are pleased to confirm that all passengers and crew members on board survived the accident. The affected passengers received the necessary medical assistance and were all discharged yesterday," the statement added.
Earlier on the day of the crash, the Ghana Police Service announced a complete closure of the highway following a collision involving an STC passenger bus, an articulated truck and a saloon car.
The crash brought traffic in both directions to a standstill as emergency responders worked at the scene and authorities managed the resulting congestion.
The cause of the collision has not yet been officially established, and investigations remain ongoing.
"The safety and well-being of our passengers and staff remain our highest priority. The Company is working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident and will provide further verified information when necessary," the company stated.
STC also reaffirmed its commitment to passenger safety and operational standards, assuring customers that it remains dedicated to maintaining high levels of safety, reliability and customer care across its nationwide transport services.
"We wish to reassure our valued passengers and the general public that Intercity STC remains committed to maintaining the highest possible standards of safety, reliability and customer care across all our operations," the statement concluded.
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