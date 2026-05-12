NADMO cautions boat operators against overloading passengers

The Bono Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Fati Kine Lam, has cautioned boat transport operators to desist from overloading passengers to avoid disasters.

She urged fishing communities to also insist on not overloading fisherfolk and travelers by ensuring that boat operators stay within the weight limits of their boats whenever they journey.

Mrs Lam gave the caution in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the presentation of some life jackets to the Banda-Bongase fishing community in the Banda District of the Region.

The regional directorate of NADMO presented over 100 reflective life jackets to the community that used the Bui Dam reservoir upstream.

Mrs Lam urged operators to ensure that they did not exceed their boats' passenger capacity or maximum weight to avert mishaps on the reservoir.

She emphasised that the government had prioritized the general safety in the fishing communities and remained dedicated to addressing their emerging challenges.

She advised the operators to avoid speeding, saying that they could be trapped by tree stumps in the reservoir and capsized their boats.

“Always be mindful of weather signs and return to the shores quickly, as soon as the weather conditions look unfavourable”, she urged.

Mrs Lam stressed that adhering to safety protocols remained the best option and advised the boat riders and passengers to always wear the life jackets whenever journeying on the reservoir.

Earlier, Mrs Lam interacted with and sensitized the fisherfolk, fishmongers, traders, and residents, as well as the traditional leaders and the boat operators at the Banda-Bongase fishing community, and took them through basic safety protocols.





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