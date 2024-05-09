Ferry on Oti breaks down leaving drivers and passengers stranded  

Over 150 vehicles and travellers on River Oti at Dordoe-Korpe in the Oti Region are stranded as a result of a breakdown of the ferry on Tuesday.
When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the landing site at Dambai, all types of vehicles ranging from saloon cars, buses, articulated trucks, fuel and gas tankers carrying various goods and foodstuff, numbering over 150, queued to be booked and transported to the river banks of the River Oti.
Aliu Mumuni, a driver from Accra to Wulensi in the Nanumba North District, who has spent over 48 hours at the riverbank, called on the Ghana Highway Authority to build a bridge on River Oti to aid their movement.
Ibrahim Awudu, a driver, also from Tema, heading towards Bimbilla in the Northern Region, called on the management of the Volta Lake Transport Company and government to collaborate effectively to curtail those problems.
Commander Victor Oppong Fianko, the Operation Manager of the Volta Lake Transport Limited (VLT), said the ferry developed an electronic fault and a team of mechanics has been dispatched from Akosombo to work on the broken ferry.
He emphasised that all stranded vehicles would cross late in the day and was hopeful the ferry would start its operation fully on Thursday, May 9.
