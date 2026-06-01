No room for laundering: Subin-Akwaboso Bank CEO plots rise to the top

The Chief Executive Officer of Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank PLC, Mr. Francis Azure, has called for intensified efforts to combat money laundering in Ghana’s financial sector, warning that the growing menace poses a serious threat to the country’s economic stability and development.

Speaking at the bank’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held at its headquarters on Saturday, May 30, 2026, Mr. Azure reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to ethical banking practices and strict regulatory compliance.

Chief Executive Officer of Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank PLC Mr. Francis Azure

He stressed that Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank would not tolerate any form of illicit financial activity within its operations and urged the Bank of Ghana and other regulatory institutions to strengthen anti-money laundering enforcement measures.

According to Mr. Azure, money laundering undermines investor confidence, weakens economic planning, and damages Ghana’s international financial reputation.

He noted that the practice contributes to tax evasion, promotes unfair competition against legitimate businesses, fuels corruption, and distorts market stability and exchange rates.

Board Chair of Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank Mr. Edward Anti Nyinaku

“Strong anti-money laundering controls are essential to safeguarding Ghana’s financial future and maintaining confidence in the banking sector,” he stated.

The CEO cautioned that failure to address money laundering could have far-reaching consequences for future generations.

He explained that illicit financial activities could slow economic growth, reduce employment opportunities, weaken investment in healthcare and education, worsen poverty and inequality, and expose the country to potential international sanctions.

Mr. Azure further noted that financial institutions linked to illicit financial flows risk losing public trust, facing regulatory sanctions, and incurring significant compliance costs.

To strengthen Ghana’s financial system, Mr. Azure advocated stricter enforcement of anti-money laundering laws; enhanced customer due diligence and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) procedures, improved monitoring and reporting of suspicious transactions, greater investment in financial surveillance technology, regular regulatory audits, and sustained public education on financial crimes.

He emphasised that transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance remain critical in protecting the integrity of the banking sector.

Meanwhile, two leading promoters of the bank, Mr. Kwadwo Yeboah, popularly known as Elder Afari Gyan, and Elder James Kwadwo Afram, expressed confidence in the institution’s future growth prospects.

They assured shareholders that management remains committed to positioning Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank PLC as the leading community bank in Ghana.

The promoters highlighted the bank’s steady growth and announced plans to expand its operations across the country to increase financial inclusion and improve access to banking services.

As part of the expansion drive, they revealed that the bank’s newly established branch at Diaso, the capital of the Upper Denkyira East District in the Central Region, is expected to be commissioned soon to commence full operations.

Addressing shareholders at the AGM, Lawyer Ben Kwakye Ade3f3, President of the Ashanti Chapter of the Association of Community Banks and Board Chairman of Amansie Community Bank PLC, explained the rationale behind the ongoing transition of Rural and Community Banks into Community Banks.

According to him, the Bank of Ghana’s directive is aimed at modernising the sector and aligning financial institutions with current economic realities.

He noted that many banks now operate beyond their traditional rural jurisdictions and therefore require a broader identity that reflects their expanded operations and customer base.

Lawyer Kwakye Ade3f3 stated that the transition is mandatory and forms part of broader reforms intended to strengthen governance, improve capitalisation, enhance competitiveness, and position community banks to play a more significant role in national development.

He urged stakeholders to embrace the reforms, describing them as necessary steps toward building stronger, more resilient, and customer-focused financial institutions.

The AGM also highlighted the bank’s strong performance during the past financial year, with notable growth recorded in income, deposits, and overall operations.

Management expressed optimism that strategic investments, branch expansion, regulatory compliance, and customer-centred services would further strengthen the bank’s position within Ghana’s community banking sector.

With a focus on ethical banking, sustained growth, and strategic expansion, Subin-Akwaboso Community Bank PLC says it remains committed to contributing to Ghana’s economic development while pursuing its ambition of becoming one of the country’s leading community banks.

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