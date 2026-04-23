Banking and Finance

Bank of Ghana fails to publish 2025 financial statements in violation of BoG Act

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  23 April 2026 5:43pm
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama,
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There is growing concern over the Bank of Ghana’s failure to publish its 2025 financial statements in violation of the apex bank's own act.

The central bank, by law, is mandated to publish its financial statement by the end of the first quarter of every year, which is the end of March for this year.

According to the Bank of Ghana Act 2002 (Act 612), Section 58(1) (a), the Bank of Ghana must send its audited annual accounts to the Minister of Finance within 3 months after the end of the financial year.

The Minister, after the submission, must then ensure those accounts are published in the Gazette within one month.

Section 58(1)(b) of the Act also mandates the Central Bank to submit an annual report, which includes the financial statements, and publish it within 6 months after the end of the financial year.

However, the central bank has flagrantly violated the Act four months after the end of the last financial year on December 31, 2025.

With April – the fourth month since the close of the last financial year – about to end, it means the Bank of Ghana has not only violated the mandatory requirement to publish its audited accounts; it also means the Minister of Finance is also a few days away from violating the requirement to gazette the audited accounts by the end of the 4th month after the closure of the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, insiders have raised eyebrows over the Bank of Ghana’s failure to publish the audited accounts.

A source very familiar with the situation was of the firm belief that the central bank "is trying to hide its losses", hence its reluctance to publish its audited accounts.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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