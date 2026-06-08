“The world has enough strong nations; what it needs are ethical ones” – Ace Ankomah challenges Africa’s youth

Ace Anan Ankomah

Ghanaian lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah has urged Africa’s next generation of leaders to place ethics, integrity and service at the centre of technological advancement, arguing that the future will be determined not by the power of nations or machines but by the moral character of those who lead them.

Speaking at the 2026 graduation ceremony of SOS-Hermann Gmeiner International College (SOS-HGIC) in Tema, Mr Ace Ankomah warned that rapid advances in artificial intelligence were creating unprecedented opportunities and risks, making ethical leadership one of the defining challenges of the 21st Century.

“The world has enough powerful nations; what it needs are ethical ones,” he told graduates.

His address focused on the role of young leaders in ensuring that technological progress serves humanity rather than undermining it.

While acknowledging the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, he argued that no technological breakthrough could substitute for wisdom, conscience or moral judgement.

“Technology may amplify intelligence, but it cannot create wisdom or conscience,” he said. “The defining question of your generation will therefore not be what technology can do, but what kind of people will control it.”

Ace Ankomah referenced growing concerns among leading scientists, technology pioneers and global leaders about the future direction of artificial intelligence.

He noted that experts ranging from Geoffrey Hinton and Stephen Hawking to António Guterres and Pope Leo XIV had repeatedly stressed the need for responsible AI development and safeguards proportionate to the power of the technology.

He also pointed to recent warnings from AI company Anthropic about the possibility of future systems becoming capable of rapidly improving themselves in ways that humans may struggle to control.

Against that backdrop, he said the challenge facing young people extended far beyond technical competence.

“Africa needs coders, but conscientious coders; engineers, but ethical engineers; entrepreneurs, but principled entrepreneurs,” he said. “Above all, Africa needs brilliant people who are also good people.”

Ace Ankomah warned that technology without ethical foundations could amplify social harm rather than human progress.

He cited deepfakes, misinformation, algorithmic bias, intrusive data collection and job displacement as examples of challenges already emerging from the rapid expansion of AI.

“The greatest danger may not be machines becoming human, but humans becoming machine-like: efficient but unfeeling, connected but isolated, informed but not wise,” he said.

Throughout the address, he returned repeatedly to the importance of character, drawing from his own life story to illustrate the transformative power of discipline and personal responsibility.

The lawyer recounted how he struggled academically during his early years at Mfantsipim School and was assigned to a class reserved for weaker students before turning his fortunes around through intensive reading, disciplined study and determination.

The experience, he said, taught him that success was rarely accidental.

“Hard work does not always guarantee success; but without it, success is unlikely,” he said.

Addressing graduates directly, he outlined five principles he believed would be essential for leadership in an AI-driven future: intellectual excellence, moral courage, humility, empathy and service.

He urged them to pursue mastery in their chosen fields while remaining committed to truth and integrity.

“Will you speak when misinformation spreads, reject corruption when it pays, and defend truth when falsehood is fashionable?” he asked.

Mr Ankomah also emphasised the importance of humility, cautioning that intelligence should never be confused with wisdom.

He argued that ethical leadership requires recognising the potential consequences of decisions and considering voices that may otherwise be overlooked.

Similarly, he described empathy as an indispensable human quality that technology cannot replicate.

“AI may process information, but only human beings can truly understand suffering,” he said. “A society that prizes efficiency over compassion may become technologically advanced yet morally impoverished.”

The lawyer further challenged graduates to embrace service-oriented leadership, insisting that education should not be viewed solely as a pathway to personal success but as a tool for societal transformation.

“Leadership is stewardship, not self-glorification,” he said.

Concluding his address, Ace Ankomah urged the Class of 2026 to become a generation that combines innovation with conscience, ambition with compassion and intelligence with wisdom.

“History one day must say that when your moment came, you used knowledge not merely to advance yourselves, but to uplift Africa and serve humanity with honour,” he said.

He challenged the graduates to build not only successful careers but also just and humane societies, insisting that the ultimate measure of leadership would be character rather than achievement alone.

“The future of a world reshaped by technology at breathtaking speed,” he said, “will not be decided by machines, but by the character of those who create and use them.”

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