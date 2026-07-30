Hubtel leadership visits Amazon global headquarters to advance AI and data strategy

Ghanaian digital commerce company Hubtel is deepening its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as it explores new opportunities in artificial intelligence, data management, cybersecurity and resilient digital payments infrastructure.

The company’s full Board of Directors and executive leadership team spent two days at the AWS Executive Briefing Center in Seattle, United States, engaging specialists on emerging technologies and strategies shaping the future of financial services.

The visit, held on July 9 and 10, 2026, was led by Hubtel Board Chairperson Patience Akyianu and included Chief Executive Officer Alex Bram, General Manager Ernest Apenteng, members of the board and heads of departments.

Hubtel said the engagement reflects its ambition to move its relationship with AWS beyond cloud infrastructure support into a deeper collaboration focused on building data and artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company believes these technologies will improve the speed, security and reliability of digital payments and commerce services for businesses and consumers across Ghana.

Speaking about the visit, Mr Bram said the engagement aligns with Hubtel’s strategy of developing technology capabilities that meet global standards.

“We’re not just running payments infrastructure; we’re building the data and AI capability that will let Ghanaian businesses compete on the best available standards,” he said.

He added that the collaboration would give Hubtel access to global expertise in data, security and technology modernisation, which could be applied to Ghana’s growing digital economy.

The two-day programme covered areas including AI strategy, machine learning, generative AI, data governance, enterprise resilience and cybersecurity.

AWS specialists guided Hubtel’s leadership through sessions on how global technology companies build innovation cultures, apply artificial intelligence in financial services and transform data into business value.

A highlight of the visit was an engagement with Tom Soderstrom, AWS Executive in Residence and former Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Mr Soderstrom shared lessons from his experience leading technology initiatives at NASA, focusing on innovation culture, experimentation and balancing technology investments with risk management.

Hubtel said the discussions reinforced the importance of building a culture of continuous innovation as it expands its digital services.

Board Chairperson Patience Akyianu said the visit provided insight into the possibilities available to the company as it seeks to scale its operations.

“I left these sessions genuinely excited about the prospects for Hubtel’s future. What we saw at AWS in Seattle confirmed that the capabilities shaping the world's leading technology companies are within this company’s reach,” she said.

Hubtel, which was founded in Accra in 2005, has evolved from a messaging company into a digital commerce platform offering consumer payments, merchant services, delivery solutions, transactional credit and government payment collection services.

The company currently supports businesses, financial institutions and public sector organisations through its digital platforms and has a workforce of about 660 people.

AWS, one of the world’s largest cloud computing providers, supports financial institutions and technology companies globally with cloud infrastructure, security and artificial intelligence services.

Hubtel said the Seattle engagement marks the beginning of closer collaboration with AWS on data, AI, resilience and security, with further initiatives expected as the partnership develops.

The company added that applying global technology practices locally could support businesses, developers and consumers as Ghana’s digital economy continues to expand.

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