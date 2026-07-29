AU must focus on trade, finance, AI and peace to secure Africa’s future — Hannah Tetteh

United Nations Special Representative Hannah Tetteh has outlined five key areas she believes African countries must prioritise to strengthen the continent’s position in a rapidly changing global order.

She said Africa’s future influence will depend not only on how it responds to external pressures but also on its ability to implement decisions, build resilience and address internal weaknesses.

Speaking at the 21st Kronti ne Akwamu Public Lecture, Mrs Tetteh said the African Union’s proposed common foreign policy framework presents an opportunity for countries to identify practical areas where they can work together.

The framework follows a decision adopted at the African Union Summit in February 2026, championed by Kenya’s President William Ruto, to develop a common African foreign policy framework ahead of the 2027 AU Summit.

Mrs Tetteh, however, cautioned against creating broad policy statements without clear implementation mechanisms.

She argued that Africa must focus on a limited number of priorities where member states can achieve consensus and measurable progress.

Her first priority, she said, should be strengthening implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She explained that while key protocols have been agreed and ratified, countries must now focus on domesticating and implementing them to allow businesses to benefit.

“There is a difference between market access and market readiness,” she said.

Mrs Tetteh stressed the need to improve trade infrastructure, customs efficiency and institutional support for businesses to take advantage of continental markets.

She suggested using indicators such as the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index to measure progress in areas including trade facilitation and movement of goods.

Her second priority is advocacy for reform of the global financial system while strengthening domestic resource mobilisation.

She said Africa cannot continue relying heavily on foreign aid and external financing, particularly as official development assistance continues to decline.

Mrs Tetteh also identified climate advocacy linked with economic development as another priority, arguing that Africa’s climate transition must consider the continent’s need for energy access and industrial growth.

She called for a common African position on artificial intelligence governance, stressing that decisions about technologies shaping humanity’s future must include developing countries.

The final priority she highlighted was achieving peace and security through renewed efforts to silence the guns on the continent.

She said Africa must accelerate diplomatic and mediation efforts as conflicts continue to increase despite earlier commitments to end armed conflicts.

Mrs Tetteh said these priorities require stronger political commitment and a shift from announcing policies to ensuring they are implemented.

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