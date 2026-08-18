Luv FM High School Debate: Prempeh dethroned as CHRISSEC and KUHIS ignite quarter-final path

Prempeh College’s quest to defend their title as the reigning champions of the Luv FM Kel-Charcoal Toothpaste High School Debate has been truncated after suffering a painful defeat to the Church of Christ SHS.

The two schools clashed in what many described as an underdog-titan story, with the formidable side, Prempeh College, tipped for an easy win.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, the boys from the Royal Greenland suffered a major setback in defending their motion for the day.

The two schools locked horns on the motion “Adding towing services to insurance premium is disingenuous”, with Prempeh defending the motion while the Church of Christ opposed it.

The title holders versus the long shots. One school looking to protect its dynasty and another ready to disrupt it. Who would emerge successful?

Prempeh’s speakers posited to the state that: “It is only deserving that if one is paying for a premium service, they deserve to also receive such services without paying for extra."

But the Church of Christ would produce a serious counterargument to this claim. Throughout the contest, the defending champions were thrown off their game by CHRISSEC – an upset which proved likely to occur but was only a matter of time.

After the final round of intense rebuttals, Christ the King SHS sent Prempeh College crashing out of the competition, emerging as the victors.

They won comfortably by unanimous decision of the judges, ending Prempeh’s campaign 242–221.

“We’ve done the impossible and now our eyes are on the trophy,” the head boy of CHRISSEC said passionately.

Meanwhile, T.I AMASS Kumasi took on last year's finalists and two-time winners of the competition, Kumasi High School – a battle where champions were set on a course for collision, with the audience itching to know who would emerge victorious.

The motion was “the teaching of feminist ideologies to girls in our schools should cease”.

While T.I. AMASS prepared to advocate in favour of the motion, Kumasi High School stood firm in counterargument as they opposed it.

It was a clash of intellect, poise, and pride, as eager scholars fought with solemn care to win the room and turn the rising tide.

T.I. AMASS set the debate in motion by arguing that with female rights already widely recognised and promoted, continuing to teach feminist ideologies in schools has become redundant.

Mounting a fierce opposition, Kumasi High School highlighted how these ideologies inspire young women to reach the apex of society—pointing directly to the chairperson, Mrs. Theodosia Jackson, as a living testament to their impact.

Bound by the weight of past victories, neither side backed down. Both powerhouses locked horns with unrelenting vigour, each determined to uphold their legacy and claim ultimate glory.

At the end, however, it was Kumasi High School’s game, joining KNUST SHS and St. Louis in the quarter-finals.

The “Mmrante” from the Toronto desert won by a hair’s breadth – the tiniest margin recorded in the competition yet.

KUHIS edged past T.I. AMASS by a one-point margin to clinch victory, 234-233 by majority decision of the judges.

The ecstatic students and supporters did not shy away from letting their feelings be known.

“Last year we were finalists; this year. We will be the champions of all schools that have already qualified and all schools that are here to qualify. Watch out for Kumasi High School,” a student declared.

Now, with Prempeh College exiting, the trophy sits on an empty table in the middle of the room, as the competing schools remain unfazed to tear each other apart just to have a foretaste of the debating glory.

A new name would be etched into history this year.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.