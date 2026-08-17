Luv FM High School Debate: Anticipation builds as schools battle for supremacy in Round of 16

The preliminary dust has settled, the opening arguments have been made, and the field has been halved.

The Luv FM Kel-Charcoal High School Debate is heading into its highly anticipated Round of 16, and the intellectual temperature in Kumasi is about to reach a boiling point.

The schools have been whittled down to the absolute best with the seeded schools of the competition being introduced in this round.

For the schools that have made it this far, the margin for error has vanished.

One dropped rebuttal, one weak piece of evidence, or a slight falter in delivery could mean the end of their campaign.

With all contests expected to take place at Christian Service University, the place is prepped and ready to host some of the most entertaining and hard-hitting clashes yet.

This year, it’s not just the supporters who are applauding the performances of the debaters, the judges have expressed keen interest and profound satisfaction on how the students’ performance has improved in recent years.

“This year, I see more progress and improvement on the side of debating. When it comes point developing and expressions, they are excellent. Now this is an equal ground since everyone is equally matched now and it’s too early to call it," said Lead judge, Dr. Peter Arthur.

With seeded schools like Prempeh College, the defending champions, Kumasi High School, St. Louis SHS and KNUST SHS entering into the fray, the competition is about hitting its boiling point.

Other qualified hopefuls include Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS, Ibadur Rahman Academy, Church of Christ SHS, St Hubert Seminary, T.I. Amass Kumasi, Opoku Ware School, Konongo Odumase SHS, Kumasi Anglican SHS, New Edubiase SHS, Osei Adutwum SHS, Afigyaman SHS and Osei Kyeretwie SHS, all waiting patiently to prove themselves.

The Round of 16 is not just about who can speak the loudest or use the most complex vocabulary, but also about the one who can speak gracefully, the one who can rally the crowd behind them and deconstruct the core of their motion in their favor.

The Luv FM Kel Charcoal High School Debate still promises to bring the best out of these young orators with all contests focused on bringing out the best in students through critical thinking, logical reasoning and expert rebuttals.

The 2026 edition continues to provide a platform for students to demonstrate their intellectual ability, public speaking skills and confidence while engaging with topical issues of national interest.

The competition is sponsored by Kel Charcoal Toothpaste, Didi Shito, Bigoo, The Seed Travelz, Serpo Mystical Pen, Verna Mineral Water, Jackson University College, Tamak, St. Ben Jewelry, Otuasekan Community Bank, and New Generation Investment Services Limited

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.