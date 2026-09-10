Supreme Court oath is ‘consequential, not ceremonial’ – Mahama tells new justices

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama has reminded newly sworn-in Supreme Court Justices that their oath of office carries significant responsibility and must be treated as a solemn commitment to the people of Ghana.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, President Mahama said the Justices had assumed one of the highest and most demanding offices in Ghana’s constitutional democracy.
“The oath you have taken today is consequential, not ceremonial. It is a solemn covenant with the people of Ghana,” he said.
He urged the new Justices to administer justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will, and to uphold the 1992 Constitution at all times.
President Mahama said the Supreme Court’s authority does not derive from political power but from the confidence and trust of the Ghanaian people.
“The authority of the court does not rest on force or political power. It rests on the confidence and trust of the people,” he stated.
He said the Justices must demonstrate sound judgment, personal integrity, intellectual courage, patience and a deep commitment to justice.
He further charged them to protect constitutional rights, preserve the separation of powers and ensure that no individual or institution is placed above the law.
President Mahama congratulated the new Justices on receiving parliamentary approval and acknowledged the support and sacrifices of their families, colleagues and mentors in their professional journeys.
The three new justices are Justice Sophia Rosetta Oduokouan Bernasko-Essah, Justice Edward Amoako Asante and Anthony Forson Jr.
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