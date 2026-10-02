Polo Beach Club demolished as La Beach clearance exercise continues

Audio By Carbonatix
Polo Beach Club, a well-known entertainment facility near the Labadi Beach Resort in Accra, has been demolished as authorities continue a clearance exercise in the La Beach area.
The demolition was carried out on Friday, October 2, as part of a joint operation involving personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.
The exercise is targeting structures within the area as authorities push ahead with the ongoing clearance.
The latest demolition follows an earlier demolition of the La Pleasure Beach in the La Beach area, which was met with resistance from some residents and owners of affected properties.
The demolition exercise commenced in the early hours of Friday after security personnel arrived at the facility at about 4:00 a.m. and ordered residents and workers to vacate the premises.
Several other structures have also been targeted as the operation continues, with personnel from the security agencies overseeing the demolition and clearance activities.
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