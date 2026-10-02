Regional | Top Story

Polo Beach Club demolished as La Beach clearance exercise continues

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  2 October 2026 1:29pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Polo Beach Club, a well-known entertainment facility near the Labadi Beach Resort in Accra, has been demolished as authorities continue a clearance exercise in the La Beach area.

The demolition was carried out on Friday, October 2, as part of a joint operation involving personnel from the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service.

The exercise is targeting structures within the area as authorities push ahead with the ongoing clearance.

The latest demolition follows an earlier demolition of the La Pleasure Beach in the La Beach area, which was met with resistance from some residents and owners of affected properties.

The demolition exercise commenced in the early hours of Friday after security personnel arrived at the facility at about 4:00 a.m. and ordered residents and workers to vacate the premises.

Several other structures have also been targeted as the operation continues, with personnel from the security agencies overseeing the demolition and clearance activities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group