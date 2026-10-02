Creative Arts Agency Board seeks Lands Ministry’s support for welfare project

The Governing Board of the Creative Arts Agency has paid a courtesy visit to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, to discuss initiatives aimed at improving the welfare and living conditions of aged and needy persons within Ghana’s creative arts industry.

The discussions centred on the President’s legacy project to provide care and shelter for aged, vulnerable and needy members of the creative arts community who, after years of contributing to the growth of Ghana’s creative industry, require support in their later years.

As part of efforts to give the initiative a firm foundation, the Agency has established a Welfare Committee with responsibility for advancing measures to improve the well-being of practitioners within the industry.

A key component of the Committee’s mandate is to secure suitable land for the construction of shelters that will provide accommodation and care for deserving members of the creative arts community.

Chairman of the Governing Board of the Creative Arts Agency, Anthony Obeng-Afrane, disclosed that the Agency had already submitted a formal request to the Lands Commission for the allocation of state land in Accra for the proposed project.

He explained that securing an appropriate parcel of land would be an important step towards translating the President’s vision into a tangible welfare facility for members of the creative arts industry.

Mr. Obeng-Afrane therefore appealed to the Minister to support the Agency’s efforts by facilitating the land acquisition process and helping to advance discussions with the relevant authorities.

In response, the Minister assured the delegation of his support for the initiative and expressed his commitment to working with the Lands Commission to explore ways of securing suitable land for the project.

He further pledged to follow up on the Agency’s request, noting that the welfare initiative represented an important effort to honour and care for creative industry practitioners who have contributed significantly to Ghana’s cultural development.

The Minister’s assurance is expected to provide renewed incentive to efforts to make the President’s legacy project a reality.

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