Lands Ministry inaugurates Greater Accra Public Lands Protection Taskforce

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, inaugurated a 20-member Greater Accra Public Lands Protection Taskforce in Accra to strengthen efforts to protect and preserve public lands in the region.

The taskforce made up of representatives from the Lands Commission, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces and the private sector, are expected to safeguard public lands and support efforts to recover state lands that have been unlawfully occupied.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister described the protection of public lands as a national priority, stressing that public lands are strategic national assets meant to support development, infrastructure and public services.

He noted that illegal occupation and encroachment on state lands had resulted in significant losses to the country.

"Public lands are not meant for individual exploitation or unlawful occupation. They are national assets that must be preserved for the development of our country and for public use", the Minister stated.

Hon. Buah said the taskforce had been mandated to monitor, inspect and protect public lands across the Greater Accra Region, respond to reports of encroachment and support the enforcement of lawful directives on public land protection.

He urged members to work with professionalism, fairness and integrity.

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Yusif Sulemana, in his remarks advised members to discharge their duties with accountability, transparency and integrity.

He cautioned against any conduct that could compromise the taskforce’s mandate and assured members of the Ministry’s full support while stressing that their work would be closely monitored.

Speaking on behalf of the Taskforce Chairperson, a representative of the committee assured the Minister and the Ministry that members would remain committed to the assignment entrusted to them.

He pledged that the taskforce would carry out its duties diligently, serve in the interest of the country and work to protect public lands.

Similar taskforces are expected to be inaugurated in the remaining regions of the country.

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