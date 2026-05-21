Security officers involved in galamsey will face the law — Lands Ministry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening enforcement in the fight against illegal mining following the arrest of four alleged national security operatives linked to galamsey activities.
Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews on Thursday, the Ministry’s Media Relations Officer, Kwesi Schandorf, stressed that security personnel are expected to serve as “vanguards” in protecting the country’s water bodies and forest reserves.
He warned that if the allegations against the officers are proven, they would face the full rigours of the law.
“If it proves to be true, then we will all agree that it will constitute a very worrying development because under normal circumstances, all security agencies are supposed to be vanguards and protectors in the fight against illegal mining.”
“So if it is proven that there were a group of people who are now conspiring with illegal miners to destroy the forest and pollute the water bodies, the government will definitely treat it very seriously,” he added.
Watch the full interview below
Mr Schandorf further emphasised that the Ministry remains committed to its mandate of combating illegal mining, stressing that discipline and integrity within the security services are essential to sustaining the national fight against galamsey.
The comments come amid renewed efforts by authorities to clamp down on illegal mining activities, which continue to pose significant threats to Ghana’s natural resources, forest reserves and environmental sustainability.
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