We have done no wrong – Group Ndoum says following court victory

Audio By Carbonatix
The Vice President of Group Ndoum, the owners of GN Savings and Loans, Nana Ofori Owusu, has welcomed the Court of Appeal’s ruling in favour of the institution, describing it as a significant vindication after seven years of legal contestation.
According to him, the group has consistently maintained a single position throughout the period, that it committed no wrongdoing to justify the decision by the regulator (Bank of Ghana) to revoke its operating licence.
"We have said that there is nothing that we have done that warranted the decision of the Bank of Ghana, and we said this and consistently held this position. We believe that when you work towards righteousness, and you believe that you have been generally wronged, the time is the revealer of all truth, and today, time has revealed the truth that GN Bank has done nothing wrong to warrant what was done to us," he said on JoyNews The Pulse on Thursday, following the Court's verdict earlier on the same day.
READ ALSO: “For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord” – Nduom celebrates court victory
He argued that the action by the Bank of Ghana was unwarranted, insisting that the financial institution had always operated within the bounds of due process and regulatory expectation.
He said the judgment represents a moment of profound relief and satisfaction for the founder, Papa Kwesi Nduom, and his family, adding that the ruling reinforces their long-held conviction that the institution acted appropriately.
The group described the outcome as not merely a legal victory, but a restoration of institutional confidence and reputation, marking what they believe to be a decisive turn in a long and arduous corporate legal journey.
Latest Stories
-
Congo police fire warning shots in burial dispute after suspected Ebola death
3 minutes
-
Security officers involved in galamsey will face the law — Lands Ministry
4 minutes
-
Keta MCE supports Keta FC with GH¢10,000 ahead of Middle League
5 minutes
-
Livestream: JoyNews National Dialogue on Ghana’s youth and climate change
7 minutes
-
Wontumi’s fate near as court gives final deadline for witnesses
8 minutes
-
We have done no wrong – Group Ndoum says following court victory
10 minutes
-
Dr. Gideon Boako warns banks may reject some forex deposits from next month
12 minutes
-
Where typewriters still matter: The business keeping Kumasi’s old keyboard alive
12 minutes
-
Growth in money supply slows down in April 2026 – BoG
22 minutes
-
Ashaiman: Private developer demolishes traders properties to reclaim land
25 minutes
-
“BoG failed to follow the appropriate steps before revocation of GN Savings and Loans’ licence”
32 minutes
-
Ankaful Prison officers undergo Emergency Response Training to boost disaster preparedness
33 minutes
-
Residents scramble for meat after train kills two cows at Avenor in Accra
33 minutes
-
Vanessa Trump, former wife of Donald Trump Jr, diagnosed with breast cancer
46 minutes
-
GSA to launch digital App for consumers to scan and identify non-standard products
50 minutes