Wontumi’s fate near as court gives final deadline for witnesses

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra court has given lawyers for Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, a final deadline of Thursday, May 28, 2026, to produce any additional witnesses in his ongoing criminal trial.
The directive was issued in the case Republic v Bernard Antwi Boasiako & 2 Others after counsel for the accused, Andy Appiah-Kubi, prayed the court for more time to call further witnesses following testimony already given by Chairman Wontumi himself.
Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem-Sai opposed the request.
He argued that the defence had earlier assured the court that the witnesses would be available this week, but failed to produce them.
He further contended that no witness statements had been filed to justify another adjournment.
According to him, the court rules also permit the trial to be closed where witnesses are unavailable for cross-examination.
Despite the objection, the court granted the defence one final extension.
The judge ruled that the accused persons must present their witnesses by Thursday, May 28, 2026.
The court warned that failure to do so would mean it would assume the defence has no more witnesses to call.
In that event, the court said it would proceed to order addresses, if any, before fixing a date for judgment.
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