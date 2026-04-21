Akonta Mining: Court gives Wontumi last chance to file his witness statement

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka 'Wontumi'

The Criminal Division of the High Court in Accra has granted Bernard Antwi-Bosiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, an additional opportunity to file his witness statements in the alleged Samreboi illegal mining case, should he choose to do so.

The presiding judge, Justice Audrey Kocouvi-Tey, gave the ruling, following Wontumi’s failure to meet an April 14, 2026 deadline.

The entrepreneur, is facing trial over allegations of permitting mining activities on his Akonta Mining concession in Samreboi without authorisation.

At the close of the prosecution’s case, the court directed Chairman Wontumi, to open his defence and his legal options, including testifying in person, calling witnesses, or making an unsworn statement.

He was initially instructed to file his witness statements by March 16, 2026.

Instead, Wontumi filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal against the dismissal of his submission of no case and subsequently applied to the trial court to halt proceedings pending the outcome of the appeal.

The application to stay proceedings was denied, and he was ordered to file his witness statements by April 14, 2026, if he is to proceed with his defence ahead of a case management conference.

However, when the case was called on Monday, April 20, at the High Court for case management conference, Andy Appiah Kubi, lawyer for Wontumi told the court that a repeat application seeking a stay of proceedings had been filed at the Court of Appeal and requested an adjournment until a ruling is reached.

The request was opposed to by Deputy Attorney-General, Justice Srem-Sai, who described the move by the defence as a delay tactic.

The Deputy A-G, said that filing a repeat application does not automatically entitle Wontumi to a stay of proceedings and told the court to proceed to convict him, while referring to what he described as a failure by the accused to mount a defence.

Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay refused the prayer for adjournment and ordered Wontumi to file his witness statements by May 5, 2026, ahead of a case management conference set for May 7.

Justice Kocuvie-Tey, added that proceedings will continue pending a decision by the Court of Appeal.

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