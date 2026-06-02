Football | National

2026 World Cup: The main target is to qualify from the group stage – Queiroz 

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  2 June 2026 11:35pm
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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he is eyeing a place in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

According to him, the realistic opportunity and the target of the team is to ensure at least they make it out of Group L, where they are drawn into alongside Panama, Croatia and England. 

Queiroz coached his first game as Black Stars boss on Tuesday evening in the 1-1 draw against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the Portuguese coach said, “At the end of 270 minutes, we have to qualify for the second round, that is the main goal of our team and my priority.”

“Everyone is focused on that goal…when we qualify for the second round, the show starts because everything for the winner and nothing for the loser. 

“It is when the real World Cup starts. It’s the knockout stage and everyone wants to be there.”

Against Wales, Ghana ended a run of a five-game losing streak since beating Chad in their last World Cup qualifier last year October. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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