Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says he is eyeing a place in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
According to him, the realistic opportunity and the target of the team is to ensure at least they make it out of Group L, where they are drawn into alongside Panama, Croatia and England.
Queiroz coached his first game as Black Stars boss on Tuesday evening in the 1-1 draw against Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Speaking after the game, the Portuguese coach said, “At the end of 270 minutes, we have to qualify for the second round, that is the main goal of our team and my priority.”
“Everyone is focused on that goal…when we qualify for the second round, the show starts because everything for the winner and nothing for the loser.
“It is when the real World Cup starts. It’s the knockout stage and everyone wants to be there.”
Against Wales, Ghana ended a run of a five-game losing streak since beating Chad in their last World Cup qualifier last year October.
Latest Stories
-
2026 World Cup: The main target is to qualify from the group stage – Queiroz
26 minutes
-
Ghana versus Wales: The winners and losers from Black Stars friendly
45 minutes
-
Senaya, Ati Zigi stand out as Black Stars players rated against Wales
2 hours
-
UBA engages Gold Board to deepen strategic partnership
2 hours
-
The Future of Banking in Ghana: How fintech partnerships are driving financial inclusion
3 hours
-
Stanbic Bank calls for responsible digital lending to protect Africa’s financial future
3 hours
-
BoG fears inflation could inch above 10% by year-end due to rising crude prices
3 hours
-
Minority slams “funfair and PR” evacuation, urges focus on stranded Ghanaians in South Africa
3 hours
-
Deputy COCOBOD CEO for Finance, Ato Boateng, outlines new financing framework at Ghana-UK Investment Summit
3 hours
-
Yirenkyi scores as Wales claw back to hold Black Stars in Queiroz’s first game
3 hours
-
Access Bank Ghana accelerates growth agenda with strategic engagements in Kumasi
4 hours
-
“If Anti-LGBTQ+Bill is a nullity, many Ghanaian laws would be affected too” – Majority Leader
4 hours
-
Sam George, CID Boss throw support behind #3FacesofJeffreyNortey ahead of June 12 show
4 hours
-
Bagbin’s directive should prompt review of Parliament’s legislative practices – Sammy Obeng
4 hours
-
NPP hoped NDC would fail to pass Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Ayariga
5 hours