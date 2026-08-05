Arrests in Egypt after people allegedly impersonate judges

Several people have been arrested in Egypt over an alleged plot by fake judges to defraud people of their money.

Egypt's Ministry of Interior said the alleged scam involved fabricated scenes in court and impersonating a judge on social media.

The main suspects, an unemployed man and a student residing in Cairo and Giza, have been detained, the ministry said.

Upon questioning, they confessed to forming a criminal gang taking money from citizens by falsely claiming they could allocate housing from government agencies, it added.

They also are said to have admitted staging fake court scenes with the help of others.

State-owned newspaper al-Ahram said several suspects believed to have taken part in the plot were detained and referred for an expedited criminal trial.

The plot reportedly came to light when authorities launched an investigation when a man claimed he had been defrauded by a man falsely presenting himself as a judge.

The main suspect was then arrested, with police seizing a firearm, judicial sash and identity cards bearing his fake judicial title, the paper said.

He is also said to have confessed to filming photos and videos inside a courthouse while wearing the judicial sash to boost his credibility.

The paper reported he admitted he was helped by a second suspect, with the help of several court employees.

The second main suspect is reported to have confessed to taking part in filming and publishing the images and videos while claiming on social media to be a judge, according to prosecutors.

The paper added court employees were also detained and questioned, with them claiming the main suspect had told them he worked for one of Egypt's judicial authorities.

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