Alcaraz out of Cincinnati Open with lingering injury

Audio By Carbonatix
Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.
The world number two has not played since he pulled out of the Barcelona Open in April, missing Wimbledon and the chance to defend his French Open title.
After winning the event in 2025, Spain's Alcaraz was due to return at the Cincinnati Open as part of preparations for his defence of the US Open, which begins on 30 August.
Instead, the organisers of the Ohio event - which starts on 11 August - said that "an ongoing wrist injury" will prevent the 23-year-old from taking part.
"We know Carlos is doing everything he can to get back to playing tournaments as soon as possible," said tournament director Bob Moran.
"We wish him the best with his recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Cincinnati in the future."
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