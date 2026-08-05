Asiedu Nketiah says he will declare presidential ambition ‘when the time is up’

Audio By Carbonatix
National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says he will openly declare any presidential ambition when the appropriate time comes.
The veteran politician, however, refused to rule out the possibility of contesting for the presidency, insisting that politicians must have ambitions and that declaring intentions is a matter of timing.
Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Tuesday, Asiedu Nketiah said ambition is an important part of politics but explained that how and when it is pursued matters.
“Ambition is a very useful thing in politics. If you are a politician and you have no ambition, you are in the wrong profession,” he said.
He added that he knows when to make his intentions public.
“I have told you how I would clearly declare it when the time is up for me to do so. So when the time is up…”
Using pregnancy as an analogy, the NDC chairman said political ambitions cannot remain hidden forever if one wants to seek public support.
“How do you hide pregnancy? If you hide your intention to contest for a position, how do you campaign?”
He said once the appropriate period arrives for political declarations, he will make his position known.
“If I intend to contest for a position when the time comes, I’ll let everybody know about it.”
When asked directly whether he wants to become president, Asiedu Nketiah insisted that the timing for such a declaration had not arrived.
“Is the time up? That is the question I’m asking you. Wait till my time is up, and then I will let you know.”
He stressed that several political options remain available to him, including retaining his current position, returning to a previous party role, going back to Parliament, or contesting the presidency.
“Sitting here, I can choose to become the next national organizer of NDC. There is no law that bars me. I can choose to become a general secretary again, and contest with my brother and very good friend Fifi Kwetey.”
“I can decide to remain the national chairman, and I can decide to contest and go back to parliament. I can decide to be the presidential candidate, and so all these are options that are open.”
Asiedu Nketiah also dismissed suggestions that his refusal to be categorical means he has already decided to pursue the presidency.
He said keeping people guessing is also part of political strategy.
“There will be nothing wrong with that. You need to keep people guessing. Guessing is also part of the game.”
Pressed on whether he was leaving the door open for a presidential bid, he maintained that he has never ruled out any political position.
“No, no, no, no, no. I have never ruled any position out in my life. I’m not ruling any position out.”
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