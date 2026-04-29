Security concerns force NDC Chair Asiedu Nketiah to suspend North East ‘Thank You Tour’

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has suspended his scheduled “Thank You Tour” of the North East Region following heightened security concerns linked to a recent attack on a military convoy in Bawku.

A senior member of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) confirmed to JoyNews that the decision was taken after consultations over the deteriorating security situation, particularly after a violent incident in Binduri, where unknown assailants reportedly attacked a military escort convoy.

The cancellation affects the two-day tour, which was scheduled to begin on April 29 with visits to Yagaba, Walewale, and Nalerigu, before continuing on April 30 to Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo, and Chereponi.

According to the source, security agencies advised against proceeding with the visit as a precautionary measure to safeguard the NDC National Chairman, party supporters and the general public.

“Anytime there are disturbances, there are spillover effects. To be safe, we have decided to avoid the trip and focus on finding a lasting solution to these issues,” the source disclosed.

“We cannot downplay the situation, but there are other equally important engagements.”

The “Thank You Tour” forms part of Mr Asiedu Nketiah’s post-election outreach activities aimed at appreciating party supporters across the region for their commitment and contributions.

The sudden suspension has reportedly disappointed many party supporters who had prepared to welcome the Chairman across the six constituencies.

The Bawku area has remained volatile in recent times due to recurring violence, with the latest attack on military personnel further escalating tensions and prompting heightened security measures across parts of the North East and Upper East corridors.

As of now, the NDC leadership has yet to officially announce new dates for the regional tour. Residents and party supporters have been urged to remain calm as authorities continue to monitor the security situation.

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