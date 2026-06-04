NDC elder rejects claims of meeting Mahama over third-term agenda

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Council of Elders, Christine Amoako-Nuamah, has dismissed reports that the council held discussions with President John Dramani Mahama about an alleged attempt to seek a third presidential term.

She stated that she had no knowledge of any such engagement, stressing that claims of a meeting between the Council of Elders and the President on the matter were unfounded.

“I am not aware of any such meeting,” she said when asked whether the council had met President Mahama over a reported third-term agenda.

Dr Amoako-Nuamah explained that the Council of Elders primarily serves as an advisory body within the party and is not mandated to dictate decisions to party leaders or prevent members from pursuing political ambitions.

According to her, the role of elders is to offer guidance and share their experience when circumstances require it.

She argued that elders must be prepared to speak up when issues arise within the party, noting that remaining silent in difficult situations would undermine their responsibility as senior members.

“If you are home and something is going wrong and you cannot speak about it, then what kind of elder are you?” she questioned.

Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 3, Dr Amoako-Nuamah further emphasised that the council does not exist to obstruct anyone's political aspirations, including ambitions to contest for the presidency.

Rather, she said, its members draw on years of political experience to provide counsel and direction where necessary.

“Nobody is trying to stop anybody, but we are a very experienced group of people. People who have been around for quite some time,” she added.

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