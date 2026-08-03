Iddisah Tahiru Omega declares intention to contest NDC Communications Officer position in Bole-Bamboi

Audio By Carbonatix
Tahiru Iddisah Omega has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency.
In a statement issued on Sunday, 2 August 2026, Mr Omega said his decision was motivated by his commitment to the ideals of the party and his belief that effective communication remains critical to political organisation, mobilisation, and electoral success.
Mr Omega, who highlighted his decade-long service to the NDC, said he has gained the necessary experience and networks to lead the Constituency Communications Bureau.
He currently serves as Spokesperson to the Member of Parliament for Bole-Bamboi Constituency, a role he has held since 2022, where he coordinates media engagements, communicates the MP’s development agenda, and defends the party’s position on various issues.
He also serves as Deputy Constituency Communications Officer for Bole-Bamboi, a position he has occupied since 2019.
His other roles include serving as Branch Communications Officer for the Pentecost Branch, TEIN President at the Bimbilla College of Education from 2014 to 2015, and as a party communicator representing the NDC on radio and social media platforms.
Outlining his vision for the Communications Bureau, Mr Omega pledged to build a proactive and disciplined communication structure focused on agenda setting, capacity building, grassroots engagement, research, and rapid response to misinformation.
He said, if given the mandate, he would work to strengthen communication structures at the branch level and promote unity among party communicators.
Mr Omega is therefore appealing to delegates and party members in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency for their support and mandate to serve as the next Communications Officer.
He expressed confidence that his experience, commitment, and passion would enable him to contribute meaningfully to strengthening the party’s communication architecture ahead of the 2028 general elections and beyond.
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