NDC intends to perpetuate evil with tribunals – NPP

Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has urged Ghanaians to reject the government’s decision to reintroduce tribunals, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration of seeking to use the system for improper purposes.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Friday, July 31, Nana B, as he is popularly known, claimed that the creation of tribunals was part of an agenda by the NDC government to “perpetuate evil”.

“The courts are doing their work; we will know what tribunals bring to mind; the NDC intends to perpetuate evil with the tribunals,” he said.

His comments come after Parliament passed the Tribunals Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a reformed tribunal system to operate alongside the existing courts.

The legislation is intended to strengthen access to justice and give effect to Article 126 of the 1992 Constitution, which provides for tribunals within Ghana’s judicial system.

The NPP’s concerns follow earlier opposition from Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who called for the deletion of a key provision in the bill.

Mr Afenyo-Markin argued that creating district and regional tribunals could result in a parallel justice system and undermine the authority of the existing courts.

Nana B maintained that Ghanaians should be cautious about the introduction of the tribunals, insisting that the current judicial system should be allowed to function without the creation of additional structures that could be abused.

The government, however, has argued that the reformed tribunal system will operate with constitutional safeguards, oversight mechanisms and protections for due process and human rights.

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