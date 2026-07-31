Sedina Tamakloe case: AG plans to free all NDC members – NPP

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, of deliberately using his office to secure the release of members and allies of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) facing corruption-related prosecutions.

The allegation follows Thursday's Court of Appeal decision to acquit and discharge former Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, overturning her earlier conviction and 10-year prison sentence.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, July 31, the NPP's National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, claimed the MASLOC ruling was part of what he described as a deliberate pattern by the Attorney General to discontinue or overturn criminal cases involving former NDC officials.

"Ladies and gentlemen, let me proceed by stating that it has become the modus operandi of this Attorney General. It was an agenda well-conceived to free all their people," he alleged.

Mr Boakye argued that the Attorney General had adopted the same approach in several high-profile corruption cases involving former government officials.

Citing the SSNIT financial loss case, he claimed the Attorney General entered a nolle prosequi to discontinue proceedings against the former Director-General, Board Chairman and two others, despite the court having ruled that they had a case to answer.

"The court had ruled that you have a case to answer. So open your defence. Yet the Attorney General... just went to court, entered a nolle prosequi, and acquitted and discharged all of them," he said.

He also referenced the UniBank case, which involved alleged financial losses estimated at GH¢5.7 billion, claiming the Attorney General similarly withdrew the prosecution after the court had directed the accused persons to open their defence.

"Again, the court had ruled that they have a case to answer. Yet this Attorney General, because it is already a well-conceived agenda to free their people, again went to court with a stroke of a pen, entered a nolle prosequi, and freed all of them," Mr Boakye alleged.

The NPP National Organiser further cited the Saglemi Housing Project case involving former Works and Housing Minister Collins Dauda and others, as well as the COCOBOD trial, as additional examples of what he described as a pattern of discontinuing prosecutions involving former NDC officials.

Referring specifically to the Court of Appeal's decision in the MASLOC case, Mr Boakye said the party was not surprised by the outcome.

"So we are not surprised that from day one, they had already conceived that we are going to free Madam Sedina Tamakloe," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file an appeal to the Supreme Court challenging the Court of Appeal's decision acquitting and discharging Madam Tamakloe-Attionu.

In a press release issued on July 30, 2026, the Attorney General stated that it had taken notice of the Court of Appeal's ruling overturning the conviction of the former MASLOC boss on 78 counts, including conspiracy to steal, stealing, causing financial loss to the State, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act.

"Having received notice of the Court of Appeal's decision, the Attorney-General has directed the Director of Public Prosecutions to immediately file a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court, together with an application for a stay of execution of the judgment pending the determination of the appeal," the statement read.

The press release noted that the state is not backing down from the case.

"The Republic opposed the appeal by filing written submissions, contending that the appeal lacked merit and ought to be dismissed," the statement added.

"The Attorney-General remains committed to the due process of law and is confident that the appeal before the Supreme Court will succeed."

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