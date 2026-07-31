John Boadu begins nationwide tour as he eyes NPP national chair position ahead of 2028 election

Aspiring National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, is set to embark on a nationwide engagement tour aimed at strengthening party unity, reconnecting with grassroots structures and preparing the party for the 2028 general elections.

The tour, which begins on Sunday, August 2, will start from the Oti Region before extending to other parts of the northern sector of Ghana. It will bring Mr Boadu into direct contact with NPP Regional Executives, Constituency Executives, party wings, the Tertiary Students Confederacy Network (TESCON), and media representatives.

According to a statement from his Communication Directorate, the engagements are designed to provide a platform for Mr Boadu to congratulate newly elected Constituency Executives, listen to their concerns and ideas, and outline his vision and strategic objectives for building a stronger, united and election-ready NPP.

Mr Boadu is expected to use the tour to emphasise the need for unity, discipline, reconciliation and stronger grassroots mobilisation as the party begins preparations towards the 2028 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The former General Secretary of the NPP is expected to encourage party members across the country to put aside internal differences and work towards a common objective of rebuilding the party's structures and strengthening its electoral prospects.

The statement said Mr Boadu believes that a cohesive and revitalised NPP will be critical to the party's efforts to regain political power and continue implementing policies aimed at advancing Ghana's development.

A key message during the nationwide tour will be a call for party members to unite behind the presidential ambition of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom Mr Boadu believes should lead the NPP into the 2028 general elections.

He is expected to urge members and supporters to work collectively towards securing Dr Bawumia's election as President of Ghana, while also campaigning for a strong parliamentary majority for the party.

The statement noted that Mr Boadu sees a united party front as essential to achieving electoral success and ensuring effective governance.

The engagement comes at a time when political parties are positioning themselves ahead of the next general elections, with grassroots organisation and internal cohesion expected to play a significant role in determining electoral outcomes.

Mr Boadu's tour will provide an opportunity for him to interact directly with constituency-level leaders who form the foundation of the NPP's organisational structure.

Mr Boadu has encouraged all Constituency Executives, party faithful and stakeholders to actively participate in the engagements, describing their involvement as important to the future direction and success of the NPP.

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