NPP inaugurates National Elections Committee ahead of National Conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has inaugurated its National Elections Committee to oversee preparations for the party's upcoming National Conference and the election of national officers.

The committee will be chaired by former Member of Parliament for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, with former Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare serving as secretary.

Its mandate includes planning, organising, and supervising all processes leading up to the National Conference, as well as conducting the election of the party's national executives.

Other members of the committee are Evans Nimako, Oboshie Sai Cofie, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Salam Ama Appianin Damata, Eric Ntori and Frank Davies.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman will also serve on the committee once the party concludes its regional elections in the region.

The Acting National Chairman of the NPP, Danquah Smith Butey, officially inaugurated the committee and expressed confidence in its ability to discharge its responsibilities with integrity, fairness, transparency and professionalism.

The party also congratulated the members and urged them to ensure a credible and successful electoral process in the interest of the NPP.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.