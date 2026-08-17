The goal is to win 2028 polls – Bawumia

The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reaffirmed the party’s determination to return to power in the 2028 general elections.

Speaking on Sunday, August 16, Dr Bawumia said the NPP’s ongoing internal reorganisation was geared towards rebuilding the party and positioning it for victory in the next presidential and parliamentary elections.

He was addressing newly elected Greater Accra Regional executives following the party’s regional executive elections held on Saturday, August 15.

Dr Bawumia urged the executives to see their new positions as a responsibility to strengthen the party rather than simply a personal political achievement.

He said the NPP had already completed its polling station, electoral area, constituency and regional elections, with the national executive elections scheduled for October 10.

“The goal for all of us is to win the 2028 election. This is just a stepping stone towards winning 2028,” he said.

The former Vice President said there was significant work ahead and called on the new executives to fully commit to the reorganisation process to build a strong party capable of returning to government.

“We will culminate that process on October 10 with the national elections, and therefore, at the end of that, the party will be in a good position to have that vehicle that drives us to victory in 2028,” he added.

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