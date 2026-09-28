Afoakwa reports alleged EOCO assault to police after High Court incident

Audio By Carbonatix
A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Legal Team, Enoch Anhwere Afoakwa, has reported an alleged assault involving an Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) officer to the police following a confrontation at the Accra High Court.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 23, shortly after Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah had appeared in court as legal counsel for senior nursing officer Salomey Awitty Baffoe.
The confrontation followed an attempt by EOCO officials to take the MP into custody. The attempted arrest was resisted, resulting in a physical altercation involving some of the lawyers and officers at the court premises.
Mr Afoakwa says he was subsequently issued a police medical form and proceeded to a hospital for examination and medical attention. He is expected to submit the medical documentation and other relevant material to the police as part of his complaint.
“The lady punched me in my face. What did I do to have received that kind of a punch in my face? As a lawyer, I am looking at the options available but once the incident happened, I made an official complaint to the police,” he said.
The development has added to growing public discussion over the circumstances surrounding the attempted arrest of the Manhyia South MP and the procedures law enforcement agencies are expected to follow when seeking to take a serving legislator into custody.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, September 26, Mr Afoakwa said he had formally reported the alleged assault to the police and had been given a medical form for hospital assessment.
“They have issued to me the police medical form and I have attended to the hospital for them to take care of me to observe and examine me. I will follow up and tender everything to the police and let the police decide what to do next,” he said.
The police complaint is expected to provide another avenue for the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault to be examined as the broader dispute over the attempted arrest continues.
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