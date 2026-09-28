Gov’t hands over site for construction of 160-bed Savannah Regional Hospital

The government has formally handed over the site for the construction of a 160-bed Savannah Regional Referral Hospital at Damongo, paving the way for work on the long-awaited healthcare facility.

The project is expected to strengthen the region’s capacity to provide specialised healthcare and improve access to referral services for residents who may otherwise have to travel outside the region for higher-level medical care.

The site handover to the contractor took place on Friday, with the project forming part of government’s plans to expand healthcare infrastructure in the Oti, Savannah and Western North regions through the construction of new 160-bed regional referral hospitals.

The three facilities are expected to provide additional capacity for specialised treatment and strengthen referral systems in the regions.

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed the development in a Facebook post on Sunday, September 27, saying the government had formally handed over the Savannah project site to the contractor for construction.

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