National

Government pauses Agbogbloshie 24-Hour Economy Market redevelopment for consultations

Source: adomonline.com  
  24 September 2026 8:45am
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The government has temporarily put the proposed redevelopment of the Agbogbloshie 24-Hour Economy Market on hold to allow for further consultations with traders, market leaders and other stakeholders.

The decision follows an engagement with the leadership and traders of the Yam Market at Agbogbloshie on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mahama Ayariga, announced the decision during the engagement, which was also attended by the Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, and the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Mayor, Michael Kpakpo Allotey.

According to Mr Ayariga, the temporary hold will give the government and the AMA an opportunity to assess the conditions on the ground, review the proposed redevelopment plan and agree with stakeholders on a practical arrangement for the area.

He said the consultations would also seek to ensure that existing market operators are considered in any redevelopment plan, while improving infrastructure and the market's overall condition.

Mr Ayariga explained that the government’s objective under the 24-Hour Economy Market initiative is to improve market infrastructure across the country, rather than simply construct new facilities without taking existing commercial activities into account.

He said the government had directed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to develop improved market infrastructure, stressing the need for the relevant stakeholders to work together in determining the most suitable approach for Agbogbloshie.

The latest engagement therefore provides an opportunity for the government, the AMA, market leadership and traders to reassess the proposed redevelopment and find a solution that balances the planned infrastructure improvements with the interests of businesses already operating in the area.

The project will remain on hold while the consultations continue.

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