National

Gender Minister joins First Lady at OAFLAD summit as Ghana pushes stronger support for women, children

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  24 September 2026 9:29am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, joined the First Lady of the Republic, Lordina Dramani Mahama, at a high-level meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting brought together African First Ladies and key stakeholders to discuss strategies for advancing the wellbeing and development of women, children and young people across the continent.

The engagement, held under the theme “A Legacy of Leadership: Delivering for Women and Girls”, also provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on OAFLAD’s 25-year journey and consider its strategic direction for the next chapter.

Discussions focused on strengthening partnerships and advocacy around healthcare, women’s empowerment, gender equality and other challenges affecting vulnerable populations.

Mrs Mahama stressed the need for stronger and more resilient healthcare systems capable of reaching every mother and child, with particular attention to maternal care, HIV prevention, early screening and nutrition.

She also underscored the importance of education, women’s economic empowerment and gender equity, noting that healthcare interventions alone cannot create healthier families and stronger communities.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the principle of leaving no woman or child behind.

Dr Lartey’s participation formed part of Ghana’s engagement in continental efforts to advance policies and programmes for women, children and vulnerable groups. OAFLAD serves as a platform through which African First Ladies use their collective advocacy to promote maternal and child health, HIV and AIDS prevention, women and youth empowerment, social protection and gender equality.

The 2026 meeting also began the countdown to OAFLAD’s 25th anniversary in 2027, providing an opportunity for members to reflect on the organisation’s achievements and strengthen its agenda for the years ahead.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group