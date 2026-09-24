Gender Minister joins First Lady at OAFLAD summit as Ghana pushes stronger support for women, children

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, joined the First Lady of the Republic, Lordina Dramani Mahama, at a high-level meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting brought together African First Ladies and key stakeholders to discuss strategies for advancing the wellbeing and development of women, children and young people across the continent.

The engagement, held under the theme “A Legacy of Leadership: Delivering for Women and Girls”, also provided an opportunity for participants to reflect on OAFLAD’s 25-year journey and consider its strategic direction for the next chapter.

Discussions focused on strengthening partnerships and advocacy around healthcare, women’s empowerment, gender equality and other challenges affecting vulnerable populations.

Mrs Mahama stressed the need for stronger and more resilient healthcare systems capable of reaching every mother and child, with particular attention to maternal care, HIV prevention, early screening and nutrition.

She also underscored the importance of education, women’s economic empowerment and gender equity, noting that healthcare interventions alone cannot create healthier families and stronger communities.

She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the principle of leaving no woman or child behind.

Dr Lartey’s participation formed part of Ghana’s engagement in continental efforts to advance policies and programmes for women, children and vulnerable groups. OAFLAD serves as a platform through which African First Ladies use their collective advocacy to promote maternal and child health, HIV and AIDS prevention, women and youth empowerment, social protection and gender equality.

The 2026 meeting also began the countdown to OAFLAD’s 25th anniversary in 2027, providing an opportunity for members to reflect on the organisation’s achievements and strengthen its agenda for the years ahead.

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