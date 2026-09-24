Black Queens defender Susan Ama Duah signs for Mexican side Tigres

Black Queens defender Susan Ama Duah has completed a move to Mexican top-flight side Tigres Femenil.

The centre-back joins the club on a one-year deal, signing from Portuguese outfit Racing Power, where she spent last season.

Tigres announced the arrival of the Ghana senior women's national team defender on Tuesday evening, following her arrival in Mexico earlier this month.

Ama Duah was a member of Kim Lars Bjorkegren's side at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament in Morocco, where the team fell to Malawi in the quarterfinals.

She played for the Ghana youth national teams before eventually settling in the Black Queens teams, where she has been to the last two WAFCON tournaments.

Prior to moving to Mexico, the central defender had played in Norway with Avaldsnes before joining Racing Power.

Ama Duah will look to make her debut for the second-placed side when they face Atl San Luis on September 28 in the Mexican league.

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