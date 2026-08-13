Black Queens’ unpaid bonuses deepen Sports Ministry welfare crisis – Minority caucus demands accountability

Ranking Member on Parliament’s Sports and Youth Committee, Vincent Ekow Assafuah

Ranking Member of Parliament’s Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has demanded accountability from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation over what he describes as serious failures in the welfare of Ghanaian athletes.

His concerns follow reports from members of Ghana’s contingent to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, alongside complaints from the Black Queens over outstanding bonuses, unpaid per diems and inadequate welfare support.

Assafuah said the reports point to “a troubling pattern of administrative failure, financial uncertainty and disregard for the welfare of Ghanaian athletes by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the government.”

Ghana’s contingent reportedly faced problems with airline tickets, with some tickets issued late, without luggage allowance or allegedly becoming difficult to locate.

Some athletes and officials were reportedly forced to abandon scheduled flights or find alternative transport by train or bus.

The MP also raised concerns over competition kits, saying some arrived only after athletes had completed their events. Others allegedly had to seek private sponsorship or personally arrange equipment needed to represent Ghana.

He said athletes also travelled without being told how much they would receive as per diems or medal bonuses.

“Team Ghana departed without being informed of the amount of per diem or medal bonuses they would receive,” he said.

Assafuah further questioned the welfare arrangements for athletes competing in outdoor events, noting that raincoats were allegedly not provided despite Glasgow’s predictable weather conditions.

He also raised questions about the number and deployment of officials accompanying the contingent.

Reports, he said, suggested that about 90 per cent of officials were accommodated at the Moxy Hotel, while athletes stayed in other hotels without adequate supervision and support.

The MP described the reported treatment of a para athlete as particularly disturbing, who was checked out of his hotel shortly after competing, allegedly without receiving his per diem.

The athlete was reportedly taken to the airport at 5:55 a.m. for a 3:00 p.m. flight.

“If established, this treatment would constitute an unacceptable disregard for the dignity and welfare of an athlete who had sacrificed to represent Ghana,” Assafuah said.

The concerns have now extended to the Black Queens, who have publicly complained about outstanding bonuses linked to Egypt 2025, WAFCON qualification and group-stage performances, as well as unpaid per diems.

The players have also called for better management, mental health assistance and improved general welfare support.

Assafuah said the complaints should no longer be treated as isolated incidents.

“This is no longer an isolated complaint. It points to a potentially systemic failure in the government’s management of our national athletes,” he said.

He is demanding a comprehensive public account from the Ministry on ticketing, accommodation, equipment and welfare arrangements for Team Ghana.

He is also calling for the immediate payment of all outstanding per diems, bonuses and other financial entitlements owed to the Glasgow athletes and the Black Queens.

The MP wants the approved budget for Ghana’s participation in the Commonwealth Games disclosed, including expenditure on travel, accommodation, kits, officials, per diems, and medal bonuses.

He has further called for an independent investigation into the treatment of the para athlete and other reported incidents, as well as a formal briefing to Parliament by the Minister for Sports and Recreation.

Assafuah is also demanding a clear athlete welfare protocol covering travel, accommodation, equipment, supervision, medical care, mental health assistance and financial entitlements for every national assignment.

“Our athletes are not an afterthought. They are citizens who sacrifice their bodies, careers and personal comfort to carry Ghana’s flag before the world. They deserve preparation, protection, transparency and respect,” he said.

“The government cannot celebrate medals and national glory while neglecting the very people whose sacrifices make those achievements possible. Accountability must be immediate, and every outstanding commitment to our athletes must be honoured without further delay.”

The concerns came after Ghana sent a contingent to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, held from July 23 to August 2.

Ghana was expected to field about 40 athletes across eight disciplines, including athletics, boxing, cycling, judo, para-athletics, para powerlifting, para swimming and weightlifting.

The Black Queens’ concerns also follow an earlier bonus dispute surrounding their WAFCON qualification campaign. In October 2025, players reportedly boycotted training over outstanding bonuses before eventually defeating Egypt 4-0 to secure qualification for the tournament.

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