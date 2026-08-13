Athletes abandoned in Glasgow? – Minority MP demands answers over ‘systemic’ welfare failures

Vincent Ekow Assafuah

The Ranking Member of Parliament for the Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has demanded answers from the government over what he describes as disturbing reports of welfare failures involving Ghana’s contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the MP said reports from members of Team Ghana, coupled with complaints from the Black Queens, pointed to “a troubling pattern of administrative failure, financial uncertainty and disregard for the welfare of Ghanaian athletes by the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the government.”

He said some athletes reportedly received airline tickets late, with some tickets having no luggage allowance and others being untraceable.

“Some athletes and officials were allegedly compelled to abandon scheduled flights, return home or find alternative transportation by train or bus,” he said.

Mr Assafuah also raised concerns over the late arrival of competition kits.

He said some athletes reportedly received their kits only after their events had ended, while others had to seek private sponsorship or arrange the equipment needed to represent Ghana themselves.

The MP said Team Ghana also travelled to Glasgow without being informed of their per diem or medal bonus entitlements.

“Athletes should never travel to represent their country without clear and documented information concerning their financial entitlements,” he said.

He further alleged that raincoats were not provided despite Glasgow’s weather conditions, affecting athletes competing in outdoor disciplines, including athletics and para athletics.

Mr Assafuah questioned the distribution and effectiveness of officials assigned to supervise the contingent.

“Reports suggest that about 90 per cent of officials were accommodated at the Moxy Hotel, leaving athletes in other hotels without adequate supervision and support,” he said.

The most serious allegation, he said, involved a para athlete who was reportedly checked out of his hotel only hours after competing without receiving his per diem.

The athlete was allegedly transported to the airport at 5:55 a.m. for a 3:00 p.m. flight.

“If established, this treatment would constitute an unacceptable disregard for the dignity and welfare of an athlete who had sacrificed to represent Ghana,” Mr Assafuah said.

The MP linked the concerns to wider complaints from the Black Queens over outstanding bonuses and unpaid per diems.

The players have also raised concerns over management, mental health assistance and general welfare support.

“This is no longer an isolated complaint. It points to a potentially systemic failure in the government’s management of our national athletes,” Mr Assafuah said.

He is demanding a comprehensive public account from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation on ticketing, accommodation, equipment and welfare arrangements for Team Ghana.

He also wants all outstanding per diems, bonuses and other financial entitlements owed to the Glasgow athletes and the Black Queens paid immediately.

The MP is further demanding disclosure of the approved budget for Ghana’s participation in the Games, including expenditure on travel, accommodation, kits, officials, per diems and medal bonuses.

He wants an independent investigation into the treatment of the para athlete and other reported incidents of neglect, as well as a formal briefing to Parliament by the Sports and Recreation Minister.

Mr Assafuah is also calling for a clear athlete welfare protocol covering travel, accommodation, equipment, supervision, medical care, mental health assistance and financial entitlements for every national assignment.

“Our athletes are not an afterthought. They are citizens who sacrifice their bodies, careers and personal comfort to carry Ghana’s flag before the world,” he said.

“The government cannot celebrate medals and national glory while neglecting the very people whose sacrifices make those achievements possible. Accountability must be immediate, and every outstanding commitment to our athletes must be honoured without further delay.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.