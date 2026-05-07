Ghana launches Ghana House initiative ahead of Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has officially launched the Ghana House initiative ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, with the official press launch held in Accra.
The initiative forms part of Ghana’s preparations for the Games and is aimed at promoting the country on the global stage during the competition.
Ghana House at Glasgow 2026 will serve as a platform to showcase Ghanaian culture, tourism, and business opportunities while connecting the country to the rest of the world during the Games.
Speaking to JoySports, Ghana’s Chef de Mission, Ernest Danso, revealed that preparations for the Games are already underway.
“Currently, we have boxers in camp, and Ghana is preparing to stage a good show at the Commonwealth Games,” he said.
He added that the Ghana House initiative would help project the country positively to the international community.
“It is to project Ghana, our Ghanaian culture, and tourism,” he added.
Sports Minister Kofi Adams also underscored the importance of Ghana improving its performance at the Games, insisting that success on the field would attract more attention to the country.
“The greatest traffic to Ghana House will be driven by our performance. When our athletes shine, Ghana shines,” he said.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games will be held in Glasgow from July 23 to August 2, 2026.
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