Upper West Minister joins muslims in Wa for Eid al-Adha prayers

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, joined hundreds of Muslims in Wa for Eid al-Adha prayers in a symbolic display of interfaith unity and social cohesion.

The Minister, a practising Catholic, participated in prayers with the Ahmadiyya Muslim congregation at Dzudzeidayiri Gardens in the Wa Municipality during this year’s Eid celebrations.

Dressed in a three-piece outfit known locally as agbada, Mr Puozuing stood alongside worshippers during the two-rakat prayer session, a gesture organisers described as a strong message of unity and peaceful coexistence.

Speaking after the prayers, the Regional Minister said Eid al-Adha represented values that extend beyond religious observance.

“Eid al-Adha is about sacrifice. But sacrifice is not only about what we can give. It is about choosing honesty over corruption, peace over violence, discipline over recklessness, and unity over division,” he stated.

The Ahmadiyya Regional Missionary, Maulvi Hafiz Nashir Bathi, commended the Minister’s presence, describing it as a demonstration of solidarity with the Muslim community.

“When leaders sit with their people in prayer, it shows we are one community,” he said.

Mr Puozuing also used the occasion to raise concerns about the growing abuse of opioids and other substances among young people in the region. He urged parents, religious leaders, teachers and traditional authorities to work together to combat social vices, including drug abuse, internet fraud and armed robbery.

“No society can prosper when its youth lose direction,” he noted, warning that substance abuse destroys families, communities and the future of the youth.

The Minister further expressed concern about declining sanitation standards in the region, which was once regarded as one of the cleanest in Ghana. He called on residents to take responsibility and maintain clean surroundings.

“Cleanliness is not the responsibility of government alone. If every household keeps its surroundings clean, we can build one of the cleanest and healthiest regions in Ghana again,” he said.

He linked his remarks to ongoing government initiatives under the Big Push Agenda, infrastructure expansion projects and the 24-hour economy policy, encouraging the youth and women to position themselves to benefit from the opportunities being created.

According to many residents, the image of a Catholic Regional Minister standing shoulder to shoulder with Muslims during Eid prayers served as a powerful reminder of the importance of unity and mutual respect in national development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.