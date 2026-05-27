Eid should be an opportunity to strengthen unity, peace – Muntaka

Audio By Carbonatix
Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has called on Muslims across the country to use the Eid ul-Adha celebrations to strengthen unity among themselves and promote peaceful coexistence with people of other faiths.
He urged the Muslim community to pray for continued peace and stability in Ghana, saying the prevailing calm is vital for national development.
In his Eid ul-Adha message, the minister appealed to Muslims to avoid rancour, insults, and any actions that could undermine the true spirit of the celebration.
Alhaji Muntaka further advised young people, especially in Zongo communities, to be cautious in handling animals for sacrifice in order to prevent avoidable accidents during the festivities.
He also stressed the need for proper sanitation before, during, and after slaughtering to keep communities clean and healthy.
The minister called on Ghanaians to remain patient and continue praying for President John Dramani Mahama and his administration as they work to deliver on their promises.
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