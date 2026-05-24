Headmen and Queen Mothers meet in Binde to promote lasting peace in Mamprugu Kingdom

Headmen and queen mothers from the Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri and Yunyoo/Nansuan districts gathered in Binde on Saturday for a peace-building meeting aimed at promoting unity and stability within the Mamprugu Kingdom.

The meeting, held under the theme “Achieving Holistic Peace in the Mamprugu Kingdom: The Role of Headmen and Women", brought together traditional leaders, government officials, and stakeholders from the two districts to deliberate on practical ways of sustaining peace and development in the area.

The gathering was chaired by the Paramount Chief of the Pib-ri Traditional Area, Pib-rana Naa Daa Kolgu Mammara Banzua II, while the North East Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, served as the guest speaker.

Chiefs and queen mothers from both districts attended the event and took turns sharing ideas and experiences on how lasting peace could be achieved within the kingdom, particularly in communities that have experienced recurring conflicts.

Addressing the gathering, Ibrahim Tia urged the traditional leaders to make peace their foremost priority, stressing that development can only thrive in a peaceful environment.

He noted that peace remains the foundation upon which meaningful development and progress can be built and called on all stakeholders to work collectively to preserve harmony in the area.

The Executive Secretary of the Headmen and Women Foundation, Mr. Tahidu Jagong, outlined the objectives of the foundation, explaining that it seeks to promote several key aspects of community welfare.

According to him, the foundation focuses on spiritual, physical, and economic welfare; security and peacebuilding; development; environmental and ecological preservation; as well as social and cultural cohesion through activities such as visitations, funerals, and participation in festivals.

Mr. Jagong further stated that the foundation would facilitate efforts to ensure that all headmen and women are officially gazetted to strengthen their legitimacy and authority.

Also in attendance was the former Chief Executive Officer of the Northern Development Authority and North East Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Sulley Sambian.

In his address, Lawyer Sambian, who is also an aspiring Regional Chairman of the NPP, emphasised the important role of gazetting headmen and women in promoting peace, unity, legitimate traditional authority, and community development across Mamprugu.

He also underscored the painful reality that although the district continues to rank among the poorest in the country, it has unfortunately become richer in sophisticated weapons used to destroy lives instead of investing in development, education, and opportunities for the people. He stressed that this is a path that must be rejected in the interest of peace and the future of coming generations.

He commended the leadership of the foundation for the noble initiative and reaffirmed his commitment to peacebuilding, justice, and the strengthening of traditional institutions.

The District Chief Executive for Bunkpurugu/Nakpanduri, Mr. Joseph Ali Lachir, also addressed the gathering and appealed to the leaders to cherish peace and unity.

He lamented that recurring conflicts in the area continue to drain the district’s limited resources, as funds meant for development are often redirected toward supporting security operations and personnel.

In his remarks, Pib-rana Naa Daa Kolgu Mammara Banzua II expressed concern over the rising insecurity in the area.

The Paramount Chief revealed that records indicate approximately 34 conflict incidents occurred between 1985 and 2025 in the area. According to him, one conflict involved Mamprusis and Bimobas, another involved Konkombas and Bimobas, while the remaining 32 conflicts were between Bimobas themselves.

He further noted with concern that many of these conflicts reportedly begin on Sundays after church services, despite the fact that the majority of the people in the area are Christians.

The chief therefore urged headmen and queen mothers to reflect deeply on the situation and use their influence to preach peace, tolerance, and unity among their people.

The meeting ended with renewed calls on traditional authorities, government officials, and community members to work together toward achieving sustainable peace and development in the Mamprugu Kingdom.

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