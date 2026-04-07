Bishop Asuamah urges hope, peace amid global and local conflicts

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah Asuamah, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Sunyani, has called on Christians and the global community to embrace hope, peace and unity, despite prevailing conflicts and economic challenges.

In his 2026 Easter message, the Bishop said the resurrection of Jesus Christ remained a powerful symbol of victory over sin, despair and death, offering assurance that light would always triumph over darkness.

“The resurrection of Christ is God’s decisive response to sin, death and despair, and proves that love has triumphed, light has shattered darkness, and mercy has overcome sin,” he stated.

Rt. Rev. Asuamah noted that Easter was not only a celebration among Christians but also a call to share the message of hope and renewal with the wider world, particularly in times of uncertainty and hardship.

He observed that the 2026 Easter season was being marked against a backdrop of global instability, including ongoing wars and conflicts in parts of Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The Bishop referenced conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, tensions in Palestine, and unrest in countries including Sudan, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and parts of the Sahel region, saying those situations continued to cause widespread suffering and displacement.

Turning to the national context, Rt Rev. Asuamah expressed concern over chieftaincy and ethnic conflicts in Ghana, describing them as significant threats to peace and security.

He said many communities and families continued to live in fear and uncertainty due to unresolved disputes, calling for collective efforts to promote dialogue, reconciliation and national cohesion.

“Too many families wake up each day to fear instead of peace, to uncertainty instead of security,” he noted, adding that economic instability and injustice were further compounding the challenges faced by many people.

Despite those difficulties, the Bishop emphasised the foundation of hope and renewal that the resurrection of Christ provided.

“Yet, the Resurrection assures us that suffering and death do not define our future, but Christ does. His Resurrection proclaims that death does not have the last word,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Asuamah urged Christians to remain steadfast in faith and to act as agents of peace and light in their communities.

He called on individuals, leaders and institutions to commit to building a more just and compassionate society, guided by the values of love, mercy and unity.

The Bishop also encouraged believers to pray for the world, asking for divine intervention to heal divisions, restore peace and strengthen hope among nations and peoples.

He further urged Christians to reflect the message of Easter in their daily lives by showing kindness, forgiveness and a renewed commitment to service.

“As Christ lives, may He live in our hearts,” he added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.