A nation that cannot employ its youth, cannot sustain peace – Kwamuhene urges urgent job creation

The Kwamuhene, Daasebre Aduamouah Agyepong II, has called on the government to take urgent steps to address youth unemployment, warning that failure to create jobs and invest in skills development could undermine peace and stability.

He made the appeal on behalf of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs during President John Dramani Mahama’s “Reset Tour” of the Eastern Region on Saturday, 2 May.

The Kwamuhene described youth unemployment as one of the most pressing challenges facing both the region and the country, despite the growing number of educated and willing young people.

“Youth unemployment remains the most urgent and painful challenge in this region, and indeed across the nation,” he said. “Our young men and women are educated, energetic, ambitious, and willing to work. What they lack is not character, but opportunity.”

The President of the Kwahu Traditional Council stressed that addressing the issue requires deliberate government action to expand employment opportunities, strengthen skills training, and attract industries to the Eastern Region.

“We therefore urge you to act with urgency—create jobs, invest in skills, and anchor real industry here in the Eastern Region,” he stated.

Daasebre Aduamouah Agyepong II further cautioned that persistent unemployment among young people poses a significant threat to national cohesion.

“A nation that cannot productively employ its youth cannot sustain peace,” he warned.

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