Youth urged to build digital skills, embrace cybersecurity for future of work

Young people have been urged to acquire digital skills, embrace lifelong learning and strengthen their cybersecurity awareness to remain competitive in the evolving world of work.

Madam Pearl Ama Akordor, a Human Resource Specialist, said rapid technological advancements, automation and changing workplace dynamics were reshaping employment opportunities and skill requirements globally.

Speaking at a Youth Leadership Summit in Ho, she noted that remote work had become a key feature of modern employment, with many employees working remotely at least once a week, leading to increased flexibility and productivity across sectors.

The summit was organised by IRMAD Development and Social Network (IDSNet) in collaboration with the CAYEP Leadership Institute (CAYELI), Liberia, on the theme: “Igniting Vision, Driving Change: The Role of the Youth.”

Madam Akordor said automation and artificial intelligence (AI) were redefining job roles, displacing some traditional jobs while creating new opportunities that required advanced and specialised skills.

She observed that the gig economy was expanding rapidly, offering flexible employment and alternative income streams for many young professionals.

She identified technology, healthcare, green energy and manufacturing as sectors expected to generate significant employment opportunities for the youth in the coming years.

Madam Akordor emphasised that critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, collaboration and teamwork would become increasingly important as employers sought workers capable of adapting to technological changes.

She encouraged young people to explore career opportunities in software development, data analysis, cybersecurity, digital marketing, content creation, design and healthcare innovation, describing them as emerging fields with strong growth potential.

Madam Akordor advised the youth to invest in continuous learning through professional courses, certifications, mentorship programmes and networking opportunities.

“The future of work places greater emphasis on adaptability, skills acquisition and lifelong learning rather than traditional job titles alone,” she said.

Mr Desmond Kitsi, Chief Executive Officer of Beanix Institute of Technology Africa and Executive Director of Genius IT Foundation, stressed the importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.

He explained that cybersecurity involved protecting computers, mobile devices, networks, systems and sensitive information from cyberattacks, theft, damage and unauthorised access.

Mr Kitsi said cyber threats such as phishing, ransomware, malware, identity theft, social engineering scams, data breaches and online impersonation posed serious risks to individuals and organisations.

He noted that the growing use of artificial intelligence had introduced new cybersecurity challenges, including AI-powered phishing, deepfake technology, voice fraud and disinformation campaigns.

Mr Kitsi cautioned that data breaches could lead to financial losses, reputational damage, legal liabilities and disruption of business operations.

He advised internet users to adopt basic cybersecurity practices such as using strong passwords and passphrases, enabling multi-factor authentication, updating software regularly, using secure internet connections and performing routine data backups.

Mr Kitsi also urged the public to be cautious when sharing personal information online and to remain vigilant against suspicious emails, links and online offers.

“Cybersecurity is not only the responsibility of technology experts; every individual has a role to play in protecting personal information and ensuring a safe digital environment,” he said.

The summit highlighted the importance of preparing young people for future employment through digital competence, innovation, adaptability and responsible use of technology.

We encouraged participants to embrace emerging technologies, strengthen their professional networks, and position themselves to take advantage of opportunities in the rapidly changing global economy.

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