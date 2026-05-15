NDC members threaten court action over controversial election guidelines

Audio By Carbonatix
Three members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have threatened legal action against the party over portions of its 2026 internal election guidelines, which they describe as unconstitutional and discriminatory.
The petitioners argued that the restrictions imposed on some categories of party members amount to the suppression of lawful political activity and could ultimately be challenged in court.
The petition, addressed to the party’s General Secretary and copied to the Functional Executive Committee (FEC), National Executive Committee (NEC) and Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamekloe, maintained that the disputed provisions have become “justiciable.”
According to the petitioners, the matter requires urgent resolution by the party leadership in accordance with Article 47(1) of the NDC constitution.
“We hold that the matter has become justiciable and must be subject to resolution by the Functional Executive Committee and further tabled before the National Executive Committee,” the petition stated.
The petitioners also cited recommendations by the Committee of Experts on Ghana’s Constitution, which proposed that any attempt to suppress lawful political activity should be considered unlawful and subject to injunctions by the High Court.
The petitioners argued that if the disputed provisions are maintained, affected members may be compelled to seek judicial intervention to protect their constitutional rights.
They insisted that the party’s guidelines must conform with the Fundamental Human Rights and Freedoms guaranteed under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution and called on the leadership of the National Democratic Congress to reconsider the contested rules before the internal elections begin.
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