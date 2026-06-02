Audio By Carbonatix
Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has criticised the government’s economic management, arguing that key fiscal and monetary objectives have not been achieved despite claims of macroeconomic stability.
Speaking in Parliament, the Karaga MP said government had fallen short of important revenue mobilisation targets under the IMF-supported programme.
“They were supposed to achieve a target as far as revenue to GDP is concerned, they have brought it down to 13%, they failed,” he said.
Dr Amin Adam also questioned the government’s claims of economic stability, insisting that improvements in inflation had not translated into lower borrowing costs.
“Stability, when we talk about stability, is supposed to achieve a certain purpose which is to bring down the cost of borrowing,” he stated.
According to him, government had not succeeded in lowering financing costs despite a decline in inflation.
“Even with inflation of 23%, they couldn’t achieve it,” he said.
The former Finance Minister argued that economic stability should be measured not only by headline indicators but also by improvements in access to affordable credit and stronger fiscal outcomes.
He urged government to focus on achieving tangible economic gains rather than relying on political narratives about economic recovery.
Latest Stories
-
Prioritise job creation in Reset agenda – Dr. Kofi Amoah to government
16 minutes
-
Government misses revenue and borrowing targets despite stability claims – Amin Adam
21 minutes
-
Amin Adam rejects Finance Minister’s claim that IMF programme derailed under Akufo-Addo gov’t
31 minutes
-
Amin Adam says IMF forced gov’t into Policy Coordination Instrument over reform delays
34 minutes
-
West Africa can no longer import its way to food security – ECOWAS
45 minutes
-
Anti-LGBTQ bill: ‘There’s nothing to reconsider’ – Majority Leader reacts to Speaker’s request
49 minutes
-
Amin Adam accuses government of introducing new taxes despite abolishing ‘nuisance taxes’
54 minutes
-
KATH suspends admission of new cases at Accident and Emergency Centre over congestion
1 hour
-
Visionary Rhythms Band: Visually impaired musicians break barriers in Ghana’s evolving music industry
1 hour
-
Peki road crash: 2 referred, 23 injured victims stable – Hospital Administrator
2 hours
-
AMA, Numatter Recycling Technologies sign feedstock agreement for first industrial-scale pyrolysis plant
2 hours
-
Restoring investor confidence to unlock opportunities and shared prosperity
2 hours
-
Why visibility without conversion is the most expensive illusion in business
2 hours
-
Gov’t cuts sod for 24-Hour Economy market at Asawinso
2 hours
-
NADMO, Zoomlion Launch “No Do No Do” campaign to tackle flooding in Accra
2 hours