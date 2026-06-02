National

Government misses revenue and borrowing targets despite stability claims – Amin Adam

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  2 June 2026 6:58pm
Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament and a former Finance Minister, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam
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Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has criticised the government’s economic management, arguing that key fiscal and monetary objectives have not been achieved despite claims of macroeconomic stability.

Speaking in Parliament, the Karaga MP said government had fallen short of important revenue mobilisation targets under the IMF-supported programme.

“They were supposed to achieve a target as far as revenue to GDP is concerned, they have brought it down to 13%, they failed,” he said.

Dr Amin Adam also questioned the government’s claims of economic stability, insisting that improvements in inflation had not translated into lower borrowing costs.

“Stability, when we talk about stability, is supposed to achieve a certain purpose which is to bring down the cost of borrowing,” he stated.

According to him, government had not succeeded in lowering financing costs despite a decline in inflation.

“Even with inflation of 23%, they couldn’t achieve it,” he said.

The former Finance Minister argued that economic stability should be measured not only by headline indicators but also by improvements in access to affordable credit and stronger fiscal outcomes.

He urged government to focus on achieving tangible economic gains rather than relying on political narratives about economic recovery.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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